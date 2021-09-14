Toddler drowns into well while playing in Korattur

Chennai :

The deceased, Nithishwaran, was the son of Nithish Kumar-Jayanthi couple. The incident happened when he was playing in the backyard as his parents stayed inside the house.





The couple, who realised their son has been missing, searched for him in the neighbourhood and noticed the tarpaulin on the well in the backyard being disturbed.





With the help of a few neighbours, Sathish Kumar jumped into the well and rescued the toddler. Nitishwaran was rushed to a private hospital, where the doctors examined and declared him dead on arrival. The child’s body was sent to the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital for an autopsy and was handed over to his parents on Monday. The Korattur police have registered a case and further investigation is on.





Police suspect that the boy might have slipped into the well while playing.