Perambur: Miscreants damage police inspector's official vehicle

Chennai :

The government vehicle had been given to Thirumalai of Economic Offences Wing who is part of the Commercial Crime Investigation Wing CID, said police.





The inspector parked the four-wheeler vehicle in front of his house on Muniuappan Naicker street around 8 pm after returning from duty.





Around 11.30 pm, two men broke the car's windshield with a plastic bucket and fled the spot before the inspector stepped out upon hearing the sound.





Based on his complaint, Sembium police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.