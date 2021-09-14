Watch: CM Stalin sending off his grandson Inban Udhayanidhi in Chennai Airport

Chennai :

The Chennai Airport authorities were overwhelmed on seeing Chief Minister Stalin arriving at the International Terminal in the airport at 2 am, today. Talks went round that Stalin might fly abroad along with his wife Durga Stalin as the assembly session is over.





It was later revealed that it was Inban Udhayanidhi, son of Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and grandson of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin who is flying to Spain to participate in a football tournament. Chief Minister Stalin along with his wife Durga Stalin had visited the airport to send him off.









Meanwhile, Young defender Inban Udhayanidhi has signed a contract with Manipur-based NEROCA FC for the upcoming I-League season.





The defender had impressed during the Chennai trials, which was conducted by the club recently. Besides Inban, young Tamil Nadu forward Nikhil Sharan has penned a deal with NEROCA for the forthcoming campaign. NEROCA had finished at the bottom of the standings in the previous I-League edition, but escaped relegation as the All India Football Federation decided to freeze it citing the COVID-19 pandemic.