Five stolen bikes seized from snatcher duo

Kodungaiyur police arrested two men who stole two-wheelers and indulged in snatching using them, and seized five bikes and 1.5 sovereigns from them.

Representative image

Chennai : S Prabakaran of Ayanavaram had left his bike for service at a mechanic shop in Kodungaiyur on September 6. After it was stolen the next day, he filed a complaint. Kodungaiyur police secured the suspects with the help of CCTV footage. They were identified as K Santhosh (29) of Perumbakkam and P Robert (23) of Aminjikarai. Investigation revealed that the duo allegedly indulged in snatching using stolen bikes. Five two-wheelers and 1.5 sovereigns were seized before they were remanded.