Four held for robbing siblings in Sathangadu

Sathangadu police arrested a four-member gang who stole mobile phones from two siblings. Purushothaman of Rajaji Nagar, Tiruvottiyur, was taking his brother to a hospital on Saturday night when they were intercepted by a four-member gang on two bikes.

Chennai : On the pretext of seeking directions, the gang snatched phones from the siblings and fled the spot. Based on his complaint, Sathangadu police registered a case and secured the suspects, identified as Y Mohan (21) and M Manikandan (23) of Tondiarpet, and S Muruali (22) and S Saleem (22) of Tiruvottiyur. Two mobile phones and the two-wheeler used for the offence were seized from them. All four were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.