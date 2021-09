A 27-year-old man was killed while his kin escaped with minor injuries after an unidentified vehicle ran them over near Surapet toll plaza on Monday morning.

Representative image

Chennai : R Vijayan of Panchetty near Sholavaram was returning home from Puducherry with his relative Sathish when their bike was grazed by a car. After the duo lost balance and fell on the road, an unidentified vehicle that came from behind ran over Vijayan killing him on the spot, and fled the scene.