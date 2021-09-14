Engineering student jumps to death from hostel as parents wait downstairs

Even as her parents waited downstairs to take her home, a 19-year-old engineering student died by suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of her college hostel in Sriperumbudur on Sunday night.
Chennai: Abinaya of Ariyalur was doing her second year in Artificial Intelligence Engineering in Rajalakshmi Engineering College in Thandalam near Sriperumbudur. Police sources said her parents hailed from Karnataka but the family had settled in Ariyalur where her father worked.
After colleges reopened a week ago, Abinaya was staying in the college hostel. Her friends and staff noticed that she was under stress and counselled her. Abinaya reportedly said she had no interest in studies but was forced by parents. As there was no improvement in her state, the college authorities informed her parents, asking them to come to the college.
When her parents came to the college on Sunday, the college management told them to take Abinaya home for a few days till she became normal. Her then asked Abinaya to pack her luggage. Police said Abinaya asked them to downstairs while she brought her luggage from her fifth floor room.
Abinaya who went to her room jumped from the balcony and suffered severe spine injuries. Though she was rushed to a private hospital, she died without responding to treatment. On information, the Sriperumbudur police arrived at the spot sent the body for autopsy to the Sriperumbudur government hospital and have registered a case.
