‘All govt buildings will be differently abled friendly in a year’

Recording the State government’s submission that all public buildings would be made differently abled friendly within a year, the Madras High Court warned the officials concerned that they may face proceeding if the deadline was not met.
Chennai: Government pleader P Muthukumar submitted that guidelines and instructions were issued to ensure that all public buildings, except heritage structures, get appropriate equipment and construction installed to make them accessible to persons with disabilities within the next year.
Noting that the status report indicated that the cut-off date would be June 15, 2022, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said the office-bearers in the appropriate State department may be proceeded against if they failed to adhere to the deadline.
The bench also recorded in its order that an access audit report has been produced pursuant to the previous order of July 5. The report indicated how special access measures have been provided at various public buildings across the State.
“An affidavit has also been filed on behalf of the Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities and the Director for Welfare of the Differently Abled. It appears that several public buildings have complied with the guidelines pertaining to access to persons with disabilities, including toilets being installed,” the bench added.
The report claimed that of the 49,550 public buildings in TN, 26,769 have ramps and handrails at the main entrance. Also, 21,063 buildings have accessible vehicle parking space and 13,035 have accessible staircase. Besides, 24,060 of them have drinking water facility, while 22,339 have disabled-friendly toilets.
