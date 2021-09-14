Traffic diversion on Arcot Road for a year from today

In order to facilitate the work on the second phase of Chennai Metro Rail, certain sections of Arcot Road from Kodambakkam Power House to Arcot Road-80 Feet Road junction have been made one way. The changes will be in force for a period of one year from Tuesday.
Chennai: Vehicles coming from Porur to Kodambakkam bridge will be allowed to use Arcot Road without any diversion. But vehicles coming from Kodambakkam bridge, intending to go to Saligramam and Porur, should take left at Power House junction and proceed via Ambedkar Salai - Ashok Nagar police station - right - 2nd Avenue junction - straight - PT Rajan Salai - Raja Mannar Salai - 80 Feet Road - left - Arcot Road and reach their destination.
Vehicles on Arcot Road coming from Kodambakkam bridge intending to go to Vadapalani junction should take left at Power House Junction and go via Ambedkar Salai – Ashok Nagar police station - right - 2nd Avenue Road – 100 Feet Road and reach Vadapalani junction.
Vehicles on Arcot Road coming from Vadapalani junction will not be allowed to take right turn at Duraisamy Salai. Instead, they should reach Duraisamy Salai via Power House junction, Ambedkar Salai and turn right at Ashok Nagar police station junction.
Vehicles coming from Ashok Pillar and intending to reach Kodambakkam bridge will proceed on Ambedkar Salai –left – enter 2nd Avenue Road – right turn into Duraisamy Road – take right – enter into Arcot Road and reach Kodambakkam bridge.
