In-flight instructions in local language: Ministry to respond

The Madras High Court directed the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to pass a reasoned order on a public interest litigation to ensure announcement of in-flight safety instructions in local languages of origin and destination cities apart from English and Hindi as is being done.
Chennai: The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu, before whom the plea came for hearing on Monday, disposed of the PIL after seeking the Civil Aviation Ministry to respond within eight weeks.
The petitioner, B Ramkumar Adityan, had submitted that air passengers come from all sections of society and many of them are not be conversant with English or even Hindi. Besides, there are elderly and passengers who do not travel frequently. So such announcements were of great significance for them.
The plea also cited to international fights possessing flight safety instruction cards in various international languages apart from English and Hindi, sought the instructions card to be printed in languages present in the Eighth Schedule, which include Tamil. The plea also sought for a pre-recorded in-flight announcement of safety instructions for fliers.
