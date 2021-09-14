Put system in place to prevent encroachments, Corporation told

The Madras High Court on Monday sought the Greater Chennai Corporation to have a surveillance mechanism to prevent encroachments, noting that the longer an encroacher is allowed to stay on, the more difficult it becomes to evict.
Chennai: The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu made the observation while hearing a plea relating to a road in Royapettah being reduced to a pathway by encroachers.
“As much as the court is sympathetic towards persons who may not have shelter and may be forced to construct make-shift shelters to live in, the Corporation should have a plan in place where regular surveillance is maintained to ensure that there is no encroachment at all, ” the bench led by Chief Justice Banerjee said.
“If action is taken at the initial stage, it is easier to remove encroachment and the longer the encroacher is allowed to stay on, the more difficult it becomes,” the bench added.
Impleading the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) in the case so that appropriate steps may be taken to rehabilitate the large number of persons who encroached the road, the bench posted the plea for further hearing to September 29 for the Corporation and the Slum Clearance Board to suggest a plan for both removal of encroachment and rehabilitation of the encroachers.
