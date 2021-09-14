Corporation teachers to get leadership development training

The Greater Chennai Corporation will launch School Leadership Development and Transformation Programme under which 600 teachers drawn from the schools run by the civic body will undergo leadership training.
Chennai: According to a Chennai Corporation special council resolution, the new programme has been planned in response to the holistic transformation envisaged under the City Investments To Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) project.
The school leadership will be required to manage change and challenges on various facets starting from maintaining a schooling environment, IT-enabled administration, measuring learning outcomes, transformation and pedagogical practises, managing human resources during change, developing a strong parent-school engagement, building community trust, strengthening community support networks and others.
The Rs 95 crore CITIIS project is taken up by the civic body under the Smart City Mission. The Corporation is implementing the physical transformation of select schools, apart from providing training to all of its teachers. For the School Leadership Development and Transformation programme alone, the civic body has earmarked Rs 2.44 crore. Under CITIIS, physical works have commenced in two schools, while three schools are awaiting completion of the tendering process.
Headmasters and senior teachers at Corporation schools are already participating in leadership programmes from time-to-time. “The proposed programme is also expected to translate the workshop-based learning into real-time application,” the resolution added.
