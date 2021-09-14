Two men asphyxiated inside water sump at Choolaimedu

Two men who fell unconscious after entering a water sump in Choolaimedu were declared brought dead at the hospital. The police suspect that the duo could have been asphyxiated after inhaling noxious gas.
Chennai: The deceased were identified as Muthukrishnan of Tiruverkadu, a construction worker, and his helper Sultan, a guest worker from Kolkata.
Police said the incident happened on Sunday evening at East Namasivayapuram where one Balu (59), a retired Tangedco staff, has built a house using a contractor named Raj Babu of Korattur.
Muthukrishnan, a staff of the contractor, had constructed a water sump for the house two months ago. He came on Monday to remove the scaffolding. The sump was closed with a concrete cover, and the workers entered inside after removing it and immediately fell unconscious.
They were rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, but both were declared brought dead. Choolaimedu police have registered a case about the incident and further investigation is on.
