With no festive buzz, fruit prices drop by 20 pcat Koyambedu

The prices of fruits continued their downward trend due to lack of sales and dropped by another 20 per cent at Koyambedu wholesale market on Monday. The traders rue that their sales and prices have come down since last week despite being the festival season. Meanwhile, the prices of a few vegetables increased by 15 per cent due to a shortage of supply.
Chennai: “Usually, when the temples are open or any festival is happening there would be good sales and no wastage of fruits. However, this year, the sales went down, something unusual during a festival time. Even during Vinayakar Chaturthi, though we were expecting the prices to go up, the prices remained static as last week. And now it has decreased by 20 per cent, and more tonnes of fruits have gone waste,” said S Dhanasekar, Secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Merchants’ Association.
“At least till this month-end, the prices would remain the same. Maybe the prices might increase by 10 per cent but not more than that. We are hoping that for Ayudha Puja the sale would be normal as usual and the rate to go up,” he added.
Now, apple is sold for Rs 100-120 per kg, pomegranate Rs 80–100 per kg, grapes Rs 50 per kg, sweet lime Rs 30–35 per kg, pineapple Rs 35 per kg, and orange Rs 100 per kg.
Meanwhile, a few vegetable prices increased by 15 per cent due to a shortage of supply, and it would go down by next week. “Only a few vegetable prices have increased due to supply shortage. From next month the market is expecting all vegetable prices to go up because we would face a shortage again,” said P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.
Currently, carrot is sold for Rs 50–60 per kg, beans Rs 40-50 per kg, broad beans Rs 30–50 per kg, brinjal Rs 15–30 per kg, peas Rs 100–120 per kg, and drumstick Rs 30 per kg.
“At least till this month-end, the prices would remain the same. Maybe the prices might increase by 10 per cent but not more than that. We are hoping that for Ayudha Puja the sale would be normal as usual and the rate to go up,” he added.
Now, apple is sold for Rs 100-120 per kg, pomegranate Rs 80–100 per kg, grapes Rs 50 per kg, sweet lime Rs 30–35 per kg, pineapple Rs 35 per kg, and orange Rs 100 per kg.
Meanwhile, a few vegetable prices increased by 15 per cent due to a shortage of supply, and it would go down by next week. “Only a few vegetable prices have increased due to supply shortage. From next month the market is expecting all vegetable prices to go up because we would face a shortage again,” said P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.
Currently, carrot is sold for Rs 50–60 per kg, beans Rs 40-50 per kg, broad beans Rs 30–50 per kg, brinjal Rs 15–30 per kg, peas Rs 100–120 per kg, and drumstick Rs 30 per kg.
Conversations