Less water drawn from desalination plants despite increased supply

Despite the increase in drinking water supply to the city to 970 million litres per day (MLD), Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) has reduced drawing water from its desalination plants.

Representative image

Chennai : According to Metrowater data, the city received 969.17 MLD of water on Monday of which around 163 MLD of water from Minjur and Nemmeli desalination plants. During the same day the previous year, when the city received only 700 MLD of water, 172 MLD of water was drawn from desalination plants.



Of the 163 MLD water drawn on Monday, 85 MLD was from the Nemmeli desalination plant. The remaining portion was from the Minjur desalination plant.



It may be noted that the water manager had increased the water supply from 830 MLD to around 970 MLD a few days ago.



“This is mainly due to the higher amount of water storage in city lakes when compared to the previous year storage,” an official said.



As per the Metrowater data, five lakes that supply drinking water to the city has 9,549 Mcft of water on Monday, which is more than 58 per cent higher than the storage recorded on the same day last year. During the previous year, the lakes had 3,966 Mcft of water.



Poondi lake that receives water from the Krishna River has 2,721 Mcft of water. Poondi lake receives 704 cusecs of water from the Krishna River.



Meanwhile, Cholavaram and Redhills lake have 646 Mcft and 2,962 Mcft of water. Kannankottai Thervoykandigai and Chembarambakkam lakes have 469 Mcft and 2,751 Mcft of water.