Manali Town residents raise concerns over 2nd SWD

Residents of Manali New Town have raised concerns over the construction of a second stormwater drain even as the government lags in providing water and drainage connections in the locality.
Chennai: They also complain that each time the road is dug, their building foundations get weakened. However, the corporation officials maintain that the second stormwater drain is being constructed to prevent floods in the future.
“Even during Chennai floods, our locality was not flooded. So what is the need for a second stormwater drain (SWD) when there is already one? Also, the locality lacks a proper drinking water facility and drainage system for more than four years, and residents have been buying drinking water from outside. However, even as residents are paying the tax without availing any of these, they have commenced work on a new stormwater drain,” said Abdul Hameed, a resident of Sadayankuppam at Manali New Town.
As the residents of the locality don’t have a drinking water connection and drainage system, they complain that it would be difficult to give connection when the SWD work is in process. They are worried that every time the road is dug their house or building foundation are getting weakened.
“Whenever the government is giving a new connection they will dig the road, damaging the road and our houses. Also, when the road is dug, the residents face difficulty even to step out of the house,” said Shan Basha, another resident of Sadayankuppam.
Speaking to DT Next, a senior official at Greater Chennai Corporation said it is mandatory to construct a second stormwater drain that interlinks to the previous SWD. “When it is 40 feet road, we need two drains to prevent flooding and water stagnation. Nowadays, even for 15 minutes of rain, the water level is recorded up to 7 cm. So, to prevent flooding in the future, the second SWD will be linked to the previous one to drain the water,” said the official.
