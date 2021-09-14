37.6 pc of Chennai city’s population gets 1st dose

In a positive sign, the vaccination rate in the city is on an upward trend. More than 37,500 persons per one lakh population have received their first dose of vaccination.
Chennai: According to Greater Chennai Corporation data, as many as 30,91,013 persons in the city have received their first dose of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines as of Sunday evening. Considering the estimated population of Chennai, which is 82,16,736, the rate of first dose inoculation is 37,618.
Until July 25, only 21,70,973 persons had received their first doses. The rate of first dose vaccination during that period was 26,421.
Interestingly, the Manali zone has the highest first dose vaccination rate at 84,074. Of the estimated population of 1,02,160 in the zone, 85,891 persons received their first doses. On the other hand, the rate of first dose vaccination is lowest in the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone as the central region that abuts the north region registered a rate of only 25,800.
As per the data, of the 30,91,013 persons who got their first jab, 14,94,420 have taken their second doses as well. In other words, around 18.20 per cent of the city’s population is fully vaccinated against the virus. In total, 45,85,433 doses have been administered in Chennai. As of July 25, only around 8.5 lakh persons had received both doses.
An official said the mega camp conducted on Sunday was a huge success as more than 1.91 lakh persons received their shots.
