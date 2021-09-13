Chennai: Road accident near Chrompet leaves one dead

Chennai :

The deceased, Suresh (20), was resting on a construction site in Nagelkeni when a speeding truck driven by one Ayappan (35) crushed him under the wheels.





The incident happened at the construction site owned by one Raja Mohammed at Adhul Kalam Cross Street, Nagalkeni. Upon witnessing the accident, the passers-by alerted the Shankar Nagar police station.





Police arrived at the spot and recovered the body. It was later sent to the Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem, after which the truck driver was arrested. A case has been filed and an investigation is underway.