Over 37,500 per one lakh population are partially immunised in Chennai

Chennai :

In a positive sign, the vaccination rate of the city's population with first dose is on upward trend as the rate crossed 37,500. This means, more than 37,500 persons per one lakh population are partially immunised with first dose.

According to Greater Chennai Corporation data, as many as 30,91,013 persons in the city have received their first dose of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines as of Sunday evening. Considering the estimated population of Chennai, which is 82,16,736, the rate of first dose inoculation is 37,168.

Until July 25, only 21,70,973 persons received their first doses. The rate of first dose vaccination during that period was 26,421.

Interestingly, Manali zone has the highest first dose vaccination rate with 84,074. Of the estimated population, which is 1,02,160 in the zone, as many as 85,891 persons received their first doses. On the other hand, rate of first dose vaccination is lowest in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone as the central region that abuts north region registered a rate of only 25,800.