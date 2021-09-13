Mon, Sep 13, 2021

Udhayanithi Stalin gets additional post as a member of Board of Governors of Anna University

Published: Sep 13,202102:50 PM

Udayanithi Stalin, DMK Youth Leader and Chepauk Constituency MLA has been appointed as a member of the Anna University Governing Council.

File Photo: Udhayanithi Stalin
Chennai:
In a statement issued today, it was stated "Udayanithi Stalin has been appointed as a non-official member of the Anna University Governing Body for a term of 3 years".

Similarly, MLA Chinthanaichelvan has been appointed as a member of the governing body of Annamalai University. Apart from this, ER Eeswaran and R Ganesh are appointed as members of the governing body of Coimbatore Bharathiyar University.
