Udhayanithi Stalin gets additional post as a member of Board of Governors of Anna University

Udayanithi Stalin, DMK Youth Leader and Chepauk Constituency MLA has been appointed as a member of the Anna University Governing Council.
Chennai:
In a statement issued today, it was stated "Udayanithi Stalin has been appointed as a non-official member of the Anna University Governing Body for a term of 3 years".
Similarly, MLA Chinthanaichelvan has been appointed as a member of the governing body of Annamalai University. Apart from this, ER Eeswaran and R Ganesh are appointed as members of the governing body of Coimbatore Bharathiyar University.
