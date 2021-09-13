Traffic diversion on Arcot Road for one year to pave way for Metro Rail

Chennai :

Vehicles coming from Porur to Kodambakkam Bridge will be allowed to use the Arcot Road as usual without any diversion. But vehicles coming from Kodambakkam bridge, intending to go to Saligramam and Porur should take compulsory left at Power House junction and reach their destination via Ambedkar Salai - Ashok Nagar Police Station - right - 2nd Avenue Junction - Straight - PT Rajan Salai - Raja Mannar Salai - 80 feet Road - left - Arcot Road and reach their destination.





Vehicles on Arcot Road coming from Kodambakkam Bridge intending to go to Vadapalani junction should take compulsory left at Power House Junction and reach their destination via Ambedkar Salai – Ashok Nagar Police Station - right - 2nd Avenue Road – 100 Feet road – Vadapalani Junction.





Vehicles on Arcot Road coming from Vadapalani junction would not be allowed to take right turn at Duraisamy Salai. Instead, these vehicles would reach Duraisamy Salai via Power House Junction, Dr.Ambedkar Salai and taking right at Ashok Nagar Police Station Junction.





Vehicles which are coming from Ashok Pillar and intending to reach Kodambakkam Bridge will proceed on Ambedkar Salai – take left – Enter 2nd avenue road – right turn into Duraisamy road – take right – enter into Arcot Road and reach Kodambakkam Bridge.





Vehicles which are allowed from Arcot Road X Duraisamy Road Junction to Power House junction will be allowed as usual. But vehicles in the opposite direction from power House Junction to Arcot Road X Duraisamy Road Junction will not be allowed.(One way)





Vehicles will be allowed on 2nd avenue road from Ambedkar Road junction towards 100 feet Road Junction. But Vehicles will not be allowed in the opposite direction from 100 feet Road Junction to Ambedkar Road Junction.(One Way)





Vehicle will be allowed on Ambedkar Salai from Power House Junction to Ashok Nagar Police Station Junction.But vehicles will not be allowed in opposite direction from Ashok Nagar Police station Junction to Power House Junction.(One Way)