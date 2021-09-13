Over 28L people inoculated in one day as part of mega vaccine drive

A women gets vaccinated in one of the camps

Chennai :

The drive, which began at 7 am, initially targeted 20 lakh doses but crossed that mark at 4 pm. A total of 21.07 lakh first doses were given, while 7.29 lakh second doses were administered.





The highest number of 1.88 lakh doses were recorded in Chennai, followed by 1.51 lakh in Coimbatore and 1.21 lakh in Tirupur. Several districts, including Erode, Chengalpattu, Thanjavur, were given additional doses for having reported a high number of cases.





“We overachieved the target as there was overwhelming response. Existing stock is expected to be over,” said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan. Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated Subramanian and health officials for achieving the feat of inoculating over 25 lakh people on Sunday in “marathon speed”.





Meanwhile, the mega vaccination drive evoked an overwhelming response in Madurai and other districts in the southern region. A total of 1,15,000 people were inoculated in 1,500 camps across Madurai district. The response among rural people was better than in urban areas. In Theni district, 63,345 people were inoculated.





1.88L given shots in Chennai; more camps planned



