Over 28L people inoculated in one day as part of mega vaccine drive

A total of 28,91,021 people were vaccinated during the mega vaccination drive held at 40,000 camps across TN on Sunday. With this, the total number of inoculations in the State crossed the four-crore mark, 22.91 lakh jabs administered in private sites.
Chennai:
The drive, which began at 7 am, initially targeted 20 lakh doses but crossed that mark at 4 pm. A total of 21.07 lakh first doses were given, while 7.29 lakh second doses were administered.
The highest number of 1.88 lakh doses were recorded in Chennai, followed by 1.51 lakh in Coimbatore and 1.21 lakh in Tirupur. Several districts, including Erode, Chengalpattu, Thanjavur, were given additional doses for having reported a high number of cases.
“We overachieved the target as there was overwhelming response. Existing stock is expected to be over,” said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan. Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated Subramanian and health officials for achieving the feat of inoculating over 25 lakh people on Sunday in “marathon speed”.
Meanwhile, the mega vaccination drive evoked an overwhelming response in Madurai and other districts in the southern region. A total of 1,15,000 people were inoculated in 1,500 camps across Madurai district. The response among rural people was better than in urban areas. In Theni district, 63,345 people were inoculated.
1.88L given shots in Chennai; more camps planned
The Greater Chennai Corporation on Sunday vaccinated 1,88,080 people in the city, as part of the massive vaccination drive.
According to the Chennai Corporation, 1,600 camps were organised in the city with 600 doctors and 600 nurses.
Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu who later inspected the vaccination camps said that following the success of the massive drive, the government plans to hold such camps every week to achieve immunity for a large number of the people by end of October.
Speaking to reporters at AM Jain College camp, the Chief Secretary said that he was happy over the good public response regarding the mega vaccination drive organised by the State government.
“Many who attended the vaccination camp at this college have come to take their second shot. Through these camps, we will be able to create immunity against COVID and also people will be able to vaccinate near their place of the residence, ” he said.
