Home Department mulls 2 more police commissionerates for Chennai

The State Home Department which was contemplating setting up one suburban police commissionerate around Chennai may go ahead with two commissionerates instead, one headquartered in Tambaram and another in Avadi, sources said on Sunday. A final decision is expected to be announced in the Assembly on Monday by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Chennai : With Tambaram and Avadi civic bodies already upgraded as municipal corporations, the possibility of them being declared as seperate police commissionerates are high, sources added.



Earlier, the plan was to bifurcate the greater Chennai Police Commissionerate. “But the government is mulling creating two more commissionerates around the city. Chennai city will have the core area. Other areas on suburban south, west and north will be covered by the other two commissionerates,” the source added. Jurisdiction of the new commissionerates are expected to bring in more areas from neighbouring districts as well.



The city Police Commissionerate was bifurcated during the DMK regime in 2008 and SR Jangid was appointed as Commissioner at that time. When the AIADMK returned to power in 2011, the suburban commissionerate was merged again with Chennai city police.



Senior officers have been claiming that separate commissionerates are needed because of large areas of jurisdiction and it would help in better co-ordination with respective Corporation officials.