1.88L given shots in Chennai, more camps planned

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Sunday vaccinated 1,88,080 people in the city, as part of the massive vaccination drive.
Chennai: According to the Chennai Corporation, 1,600 camps were organised in the city with 600 doctors and 600 nurses.
Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu who later inspected the vaccination camps said that following the success of the massive drive, the government plans to hold such camps every week to achieve immunity for a large number of the people by end of October.
Speaking to reporters at AM Jain College camp, the Chief Secretary said that he was happy over the good public response regarding the mega vaccination drive organised by the State government. “Many who attended the vaccination camp at this college have come to take their second shot. Through these camps, we will be able to create immunity against COVID and also people will be able to vaccinate near their place of the residence, ” he said.
