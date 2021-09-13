Members from a music community performed at five vaccination centres on Sunday

Chennai :

These youngsters are part of a music community called On The Streets of Chennai. Senthil Raj, the founder of the music community, tells DT Next, “Last year in December, we did 53 shows in just two days for COVID awareness. Also, during the election, we did a few shows on voting awareness. After that, we couldn’t do anything because of the second wave. A few days ago, I met Chennai Smart City Limited CEO Raj Cherubal and conveyed our interest in doing similar campaigns. We also wanted to bring back the street music scene. He mentioned the upcoming vaccination campaigns and said that we can engage if interested. On September 12, Chennai Corporation conducted 1,600 special vaccination camps across all zones. Members from our community performed for an hour at five vaccination centres across the city — Anna Nagar Tower Park, Alandur, Nanganallur, Kolathur and T Nagar.”













On The Streets of Chennai was started a few years ago with the intent to develop a culture of street music and spreading happiness. “In between the performances, the team members also conveyed the importance of taking vaccination on time. The response to these live shows was great — a few people were seen humming and some recorded the performances. We are eagerly waiting to get back on the streets with live shows and this was a wonderful exercise for our team members. We are not sure when the next mega vaccination drive will happen. But we will be working it out with Greater Chennai Corporation,” he adds. On September 26, the team will be releasing a collection of eight songs titled OTS Collective.



