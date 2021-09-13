14 kg ganja found near Korukkupet Rly station, peddler held in Tambaram

Nearly 14 kg of ganja was found abandoned at the track near Korukkupet Railway station on Sunday morning.

Chennai : Korukkupet Railway police received information that an unattended baggage was lying near the track a few metres away from the station. When they seized the baggage and checked, police found 14 kg of ganja hidden inside. Police suspect that smugglers who carried the contraband from Andhra Pradesh in an express train might have dropped the parcel on noticing police. Further investigation is on. Meanwhile, Tambaram police arrested a 21-year-old peddler and seized 2.3 kg ganja from him. The accused S Ajith of West Tambaram was remanded in judicial custody.