Mon, Sep 13, 2021

Omprakash Meena posted as Chennai city’s new Traffic DC

Published: Sep 13,202103:52 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Omprakash Meena, superintendent of police, cybercrime division has been shifted and posted as the new deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Chennai, East, said a communication from the home department on Sunday.

Ompraksh Meena
Ompraksh Meena
Chennai: K Balakrishnan, present DC, traffic, Chennai East, has been transferred and posted as the new superintendent of police, Tirupattur district. MR Sibi Chakravarthi, who is currently holding the post of SP, Tirupattur, has been asked to take charge as SP-I, cybercrime division, Chennai, in the place Omprakash Meena.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations