Omprakash Meena posted as Chennai city’s new Traffic DC

Omprakash Meena, superintendent of police, cybercrime division has been shifted and posted as the new deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Chennai, East, said a communication from the home department on Sunday.

K Balakrishnan, present DC, traffic, Chennai East, has been transferred and posted as the new superintendent of police, Tirupattur district. MR Sibi Chakravarthi, who is currently holding the post of SP, Tirupattur, has been asked to take charge as SP-I, cybercrime division, Chennai, in the place Omprakash Meena.