Gangster Radha’s aides threaten man for Rs 50K, held

Villivakkam police have arrested two members of history sheeter Radhakrishnan alias ‘Arumbakkam’ Radha’s gang for allegedly threatening a man running funeral services to part with Rs 50,000.

History sheeter Radhakrishnan (File photo)

Chennai : The accused were identified as Vadivel (38) of Villivakkam and Bhaskaran (36) of Arumbakkam. Vadivel has two murder cases pending against him in Villivakkam and Tirupalaiva-nam police stations, while Bhaskaran is a murder accused in Arumbakam police records. Police said Vadivel met Radhakrishnan at the Central Prison in Puzhal and was instructed to receive Rs 50,000 from one Ebenezer who runs a funeral service on New Avadi Road before Radhakrishnan appears at the court next week. Vadivel allegedly threatened Ebenezer over the phone to part with Rs 50,000 after which the latter complained to Villivak-kam police. A case was registered and the duo was tracked and remanded in judicial custody.