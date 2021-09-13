Mon, Sep 13, 2021

Gangster Radha’s aides threaten man for Rs 50K, held

Sep 13,2021

Villivakkam police have arrested two members of history sheeter Radhakrishnan alias ‘Arumbakkam’ Radha’s gang for allegedly threatening a man running funeral services to part with Rs 50,000.

History sheeter Radhakrishnan (File photo)
Chennai: The  accused  were  identified  as  Vadivel (38) of Villivakkam and Bhaskaran (36) of Arumbakkam.  Vadivel  has  two  murder  cases  pending  against  him  in  Villivakkam and Tirupalaiva-nam police stations, while Bhaskaran is a murder accused in Arumbakam police records. Police said Vadivel met Radhakrishnan  at  the Central  Prison  in  Puzhal  and  was  instructed to receive Rs 50,000 from one Ebenezer who runs a funeral  service on New  Avadi  Road before Radhakrishnan appears at the court next week. Vadivel allegedly threatened Ebenezer over the phone to part with  Rs  50,000  after  which  the  latter  complained  to  Villivak-kam  police.  A  case  was  registered  and  the  duo  was  tracked  and remanded in judicial custody.

