11-year-old boy drowns in pond in Maduravoyal

A 11-year-old boy drowned in a temple pond in Maduravoyal while bathing after immersing a ganesh idol on Sunday.
Chennai: The deceased, M Gowtham, is a native of Srivilliputhur and was visiting his uncle, Ravi, in Maduravoyal for the Vinayaga Chathurti holidays. On Sunday, Gowtham went to the pond in Noombal to immerse Ganesh idol and decided to bathe in the pond. While swimming, Gowtham suddenly went missing. On information, fire and rescue personnel from Koyambedu fire station reached the spot but could only retrieve Gowtham’s body. The Maduravoyal police sent the body to KMC for post-mortem examination and a case was has been registered. Further investigation is on. Meanwhile, the city police said 343 idols were immersed safely in the last three days without any untoward incidents.
Conversations