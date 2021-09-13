20-year-old drunk man stabs father to death, arrested

A 20-year-old man who stabbed his father to death under the influence of alcohol was arrested by the MGR Nagar police.
Chennai: The deceased, S Selvam (45), was a resident of Choolaipallam. The police said Selvam sent his son, Prakash, away a few months ago since the latter was addicted to liquor. Prakash, who was staying separately in the same locality, reached Selvam’s house to meet his mother. Since he was drunk, an argument broke out between the father and son and the latter allegedly stabbed Selvam with a knife and fled the spot. Selvam was rushed to the government hospital in KK Nagar but died. On information, the MGR Nagar police registered a case and secured Prakash. He was remanded in judicial custody. In another incident, a 77-year-old man slipped into a well under the influence of alcohol and died in Padi. Fire and rescue personnel from JJ Nagar station rushed to the spot but Lourdsamy succumbed before they could rescue him. The JJ Nagar police have registered a case and further investigation is on.
Conversations