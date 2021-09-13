Constable threatens inspector at gunpoint, sent on 3-day leave

A constable attached to the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) allegedly threatened an inspector at gunpoint when confronted for speaking on the phone during duty at Poonamallee sub-jail on Saturday evening.
Chennai: The constable, Govindhan, was sent to the Institute of Mental Health for a checkup to ascertain if he was mentally well after the incident, after which he was sent on leave for three days.
The incident happened when inspector Surendran Nair of TSP XIII Battalion went for the regular inspection at the sub-jail where accused with terrorist links have been lodged.
Constable Govindhan was allegedly speaking on the phone during duty hours when the inspector confronted him. An argument broke out between them and Govindhan allegedly pointed his gun towards the inspector and threatened him.
Inspector Surendran Nair informed the commandant of the battalion about the incident on Saturday night and the constable was picked up for interrogation. Later, he was sent to the IMH for a medical test. When contacted, Poonamallee law and order police said they did not receive any complaint about the incident. It may be recalled that the prison in-charge lodged a complaint just two weeks ago that he received murder threats from an ISIS terrorist Khaja Moideen.
