Road accidents rise in Chennai, 659 fatalities so far

The car driven by Yashika suffers damage after it tumbles on ECR

Chennai:

The number of road accidents and fatalities that witnessed a steady decline in Tamil Nadu following the lockdown period, has risen again in Chennai city.





According to a survey by the Transport Department, the number of road accident fatalities which remained low compared to the corresponding months last year, is slowly rising. The state capital has so far registered 659 fatalities.









The major reasons behind the road accidents have been specified as rash driving, negligency in not wearing helmets and seat belts.





The transport department has so far fined nearly 8 lakh bikers for not wearing helmets.









"Even though the transport department has stepped up night patrol, the negligent driving, non-adherence to traffic rules leads to road accident fatalities," said an authority of Transport Commissionerate and State Transport Authority, Chennai.









He also said that around 645 road accidents cases have been filed in Chennai from the month of January 2021 of which 659 fatalities were reported.





Meanwhile, he also mentioned that the road accident fatalities reported in the year 2020 stood at 873.





Around 18,000 citizens were fined for driving under the influence of alcohol and 8 lakh bikers were held for not wearing helmets.





Retired Transport Commissioner, Baladhandayudhapani opines that rash driving is the major cause of road accidents.





Many opine that self-control and socially responsible driving will prevent such fatalities.





An earlier survey published in DTNext says that during September 2020, 4,577 accidents were witnessed in the State with 805 fatal ones, resulting in 858 fatalities. In comparison, 4,626 accidents were recorded in September 2019 in which 794 fatal accidents caused 850 casualties.





Chennai topped the State in the total number of accidents and fatalities with 2,999 accidents and 607 fatalities up to September last year followed by Cuddalore with 1,752 accidents and 305 deaths. Four districts – Erode, The Nilgiris, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur witnessed an increasing trend in fatalities compared to the corresponding period last year despite the number of accidents witnessing a declining trend.





“Strict enforcement of road safety measures and traffic rules helped bring down the accidents and fatalities,” the official added.