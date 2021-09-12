Ambattur residents urge the officials to open the public toilet

Chennai :

The locals urge the zonal officials to open the toilet for public use to protect the water bodies. Meanwhile, the officials said that they are yet to give a drainage connection to the toilet.





The public toilet was built at Ward 80, Pudur in 2019, but due to the public objection of no drainage connection the toilet is yet to be open for public use. “Even before the toilet was built, the locals who visit the playground or Puzhal Lake used to urinate in the public place itself. However, we were relieved that the Greater Chennai Corporation has built the public toilet in 2019, but from that time the toilet is closed,” said SP Nedumaran, a resident of Banu Nagar, Pudur.





“And the locals continue to pee in the playground itself, because of this children are not using the ground. Whenever we cross the ground it stinks and it remains unclear,” he added.





As the public is not keeping the lake surroundings clean by throwing waste and urinating near Puzhal Lake. So, the residents are worried that the water body would be polluted as it is been used for drinking purposes across the city.





“We are trying to safeguard the lake by requesting the public who visits the Lake to stop throwing plastic into the water body, and not to pass urine near the lake, because if the situation continued then the entire Lake would be polluted. Because it is one of the water storage water bodies and has been used for drinking water in the city. So, we urge the officials to open the public toilet soon, and stop such nuisance from happening in the locality,” said M Anand, another resident of Pudur.





When talking to DT Next, the Ambattur Zonal official said that it remains closed due to public objection as there is no septic tank, so even if the toilet is opened for public use if there is rain then the toilet would be flooded. “The tender for drainage connection is in process, once it is done the work will be completed and will open the restroom for the public,” said the official.