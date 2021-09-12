Tamil Nadu student Dhanush commits suicide while preparing for NEET exam

Chennai :

The NEET aspirant has completed 12th class in a private school in Masilapalayam area for the last 2 years and was preparing for the NEET exam with a dream of becoming a doctor.





For Dhanush, it was his 3rd attempt today for the NEET exam as he hasn't got the mark to join the medical course so far even after attempting 2 times.





The Student has been actively preparing for his attempt this time.





According to sources, Dhanush had allegedly talked to his father till 1 pm last night, before he committed suicide by hanging himself in his room.





Police have registered a case and are investigating on the incident right now.





This particular incident has arisen a lot of suspicions for fellow aspirants whether the student had committed suicide out of fear of the NEET exam today or not. It also has caused great shock and sadness among the villagers of Koozhiyoor.





Reacting to the death, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, " Killing oneself can never be the right decision. The government could not get an exemption this time as the time frame was short. However, we are taking all steps to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET."