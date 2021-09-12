Trans clinic at RGGGH open again, Madras High Court told

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu, before whom a plea in such regard came up for hearing, closed the petition after recording the status report filed by the Dean of the hospital indicating that the speciality clinic was reopened. It was functioning from August 6, and would continue to function on all Fridays as per the original schedule, the Dean added.





“The status report also indicates that transgender persons above the age of 18 do not require parental approval for the gender-affirmation process. Thus, the other grievance of the petitioner is also taken care of that if the concerned person is or appears to be above 18 years of age, parental approval or parents accompanying the person would not be necessary,” the bench recorded in its order.





The petitioner, Sivakumar TD, had sought for a direction to the government to immediately reopen the speciality Transgender Clinic at RGGGH and also direct the hospital authorities to ensure that transpersons who are of legal major age (above 18) were not asked to bring their parents or furnish parental approval for the gender-affirmation process.