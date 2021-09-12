DMDK man among 2 killed in accidents

Chennai :

Selvadasan, who composed music for movies and had been active in politics as a DMDK member, was on his way to his house in Nolambur on Friday afternoon when his bike skidded on the road. Selvadasan who rode the bike and his friend riding pillion fell on the road and sustained injuries. Both were rushed to KMC, but Selvadasan was declared brought dead. In another accident, a 32-year-old man died after a truck rammed another from behind near Tiruverkadu. The deceased Munna of Ambattur and four others were returning to the factory in after loading raw materials from a godown. Near Velappanchavadi, the truck they were travelling on rammed another from behind. In the impact, all five loadmen and driver Rajali sustained injuries. They were rushed to KMCH, but Munna was declared brought dead.