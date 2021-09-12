27-year-old from Tirupur who attemptedsuicide in Oman brought back to Tamil Nadu

Dinesh at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after he was returned to Chennai from Oman

Chennai :

The victim, Dinesh Babu, had decided to go abroad to support his family. Using the services of a private agency, he found a job in Oman and went there a few months ago. However, sources said, Dinesh was not given a decent place to stay or even proper food. He was burdened with heavy workload, that too for long hours.





A few weeks ago, Dinesh approached the private agency that hired him and said that he wanted to return to India.





He said he did not need any money from them. But the agency reportedly told him that they would not relieve him because he had signed an agreement to work for two years. As he had handed over his passport to the firm, without which he could not catch the return flight, Dinesh felt helpless.





Dejected over this, he attempted to die by suicide a few days ago by jumping from his company building. But he survived with severe injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Oman.





Dinesh’s parents filed a petition to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, requesting him to take steps to bring their son back. Following this, the State officials, with the help of the Indian embassy, made arrangements to help Dinesh return.





On Saturday, Dinesh reached Chennai on an Oman airlines flight which landed at 1.30 pm. Airport sources said he was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for further treatment.