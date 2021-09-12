3.125 kg gold worth Rs 1.33 cr seized

Air Customs officials seized 3.125 kg gold worth Rs. 1.33 crore at the city airport, and arrested two passengers on Friday.
Chennai: Based on specific intelligence inputs received from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence [DRI], Customs officials intercepted two male passengers, aged 34 and 35 years, who arrived from Dubai on Thursday morning at the exit gate. When their checked-in baggage were examined, the sleuths found 11 gold wires of 24K purity weighing 3,125 gram valued at Rs 1.33 crore. The smuggled gold was concealed behind metal fabricated lining inside the checked-in baggage were recovered. To evade detection by Customs, the 11 gold wires were coated with silver, said a statement from the Air Customs on Saturday. The gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, the statement said, adding that both the passengers were arrested. Further investigations are in progress.
