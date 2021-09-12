Gang hacks history-sheeter to death at bus stop

Chennai :

The deceased, Ramesh of Kasimedu, was a history-sheeter who has many murder and attempt to murder cases against him. A few days ago, Ramesh was released from prison on bail and has since been staying at a relative’s house in Kadapakkam village in Chengalpattu.





As part of the bail condition, Ramesh was asked to visit the police station in the city every day to sign the register. Around 5 am on Saturday, as Ramesh was waiting at Kadapakkam bus stop, a group of men who came there in the car started to argue with him. Soon they took out sickles and started to attack him.





Ramesh tried to escape from the spot but the group chased and hacked him to death before fleeing in the car. A team from Sunambedu police station who arrived at the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to Chengalpattu government hospital. The police have registered a case and are searching for the murderers with the help of CCTV footage.