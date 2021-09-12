Man held for job fraud, suicide abetment

A day after a 30-year-old man set himself on fire in front of the house of a realtor in Gill Nagar in Choolaimedu and succumbed to burns at the KMC, police arrested the realtor for job fraud and abetment of suicide.

Representative Image Chennai : The accused M Pazhanikumar (59) had received Rs 23 lakh from the deceased Balakrishnan of Theni on the promise of getting him a job at the Tangedco. While he returned Rs 13 lakh, Pazhanikumar allegedly verbally abused Balakrishnan when the latter demanded the remaining sum. After Balakrishnan set himself on fire, it was Pazhanikumar himself who took Balakrishnan to the KMC, but the latter succumbed without responding to treatment.