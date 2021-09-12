Death of two school children in Krishna canal drowns Tiruvallur in sorrow on festival day

Chennai :

Among the deceased, K Shyam Vignesh (13) was a Class 8 student, while P Monish of the same locality was in Class 7 student, said police. As they were playing on Siru Kadal Road in Sevvapet, the children slipped and fell into the canal around 5.30 pm. On information, Sevvapet police and Fire and Rescue personnel rushed to the spot and searched for the missing boys. Finally, their bodies were retrieved between 9 pm and 11 pm. Sevvapet police have registered a case about the accident and further investigation is on. Shyam Ganesh’s father Krishnamurthy is a railway staff and Monish’s father Purushothaman is a sales executive, said police.