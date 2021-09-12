Chaturthi turns tragic as two men drown in sea in bid to save wards

Chennai :

In Ennore, Venugopal (43) of Vimco Nagar, who runs a hotel in the locality, went to the beach at Ramakrishna Nagar with family members. While he was swimming in the sea with his daughter Thanika after the immersion, Thanika a giant wave dragged her into the sea. Venugopal tried to rescue her, but was caught in the current.





Both were rescued by fishermen and rushed to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. However, doctors declared Venugopal brought dead. Ennore police have registered a case.





In another case reported in the city, a 38-year-old man drowned in the sea when he tried to rescue his son when they went to immerse an idol at Palavakkam beach in Neelankarai.





The deceased, Suresh of Venkatesapuram, a carpenter, went to the beach with his son Saran, a teenager.





Police said Saran was sucked in by a wave at the beach. Suresh, who tried to rescue his son, too got drawn in by the wave.





Both were rescued by others on the beach and were rushed to the nearby health facility. But Suresh was declared brought dead. His body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem examination.