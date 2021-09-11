Critically-ill Tiruppur man airlifted from Oman, gets admitted in RGGGH

Chennai :

Dinesh Babu, a native of Tiruppur was working in Oman. He was working on a contractual basis in a private organization in Oman. It was alleged that Dinesh Babu was not provided with adequate food and shelter and was also extracted more labour. Further, it was alleged that the organisation was not ready to relieve Dinesh babu from his services and end his contract. Frustrated Dinesh Babu decided to end his life and jumped off from his office building, sustaining grievous injuries, following which Dinesh Babu was admitted to the critical care unit in Oman.





Following the request from family members of Babu, CM Stalin directed the authorities, who spoke to Indian Embassy in Oman and airlifted Dinesh Babu, today.





He was shifted swiftly to Rajiv Gandhi General Government Hospital, as he required immediate medical attention.



