Highways should be free from speed-breakers: Madras HC

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu before whom the plea seeking speed-breakers along the highways, said “The modern highways in this country have fly-overs and bumps that leap over busy intersections to ensure the smooth traffic flow along the highways.”





However, on noting that the petitioner complains of a representation made in such regard which has not been dealt with by the authorities, the bench said “The petitioner is permitted to specify why any speed-breaker is needed and restrict the representation to a particular area upon giving due reasons in support of the prayer.”





“Such representation may be made by the petitioner to the Assistant Divisional Engineer Highways Department, Mangamma Pettai Gate Arakkonam, pertaining to the relevant region within a period of four weeks from date, whereupon such official will look into the matter and communicate a reasoned decision in this regard to the petitioner within eight weeks of the receipt of the representation.”





The petitioner M Velu had sought for a direction to the Director General Highways Department, Tamil Nadu, to take necessary action by considering his representation and consequently install speed breakers as per the provisions of Indian Road Congress Guidelines, 1987 and the Tamil Nadu Highways Act, 2001