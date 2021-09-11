Madras HC seeks Union Home Secy to come up with a speaking order seeking UPSC to hold exams in regional languages

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu before whom the PIL came said “Without going into the merits of the matter, the petitioner is permitted to carry a fresh, detailed representation to the Union Home Secretary within a period of four weeks from date, whereupon the Home Secretary should deal with the representation by a speaking order within eight weeks of the receipt thereof.”





The bench also recorded the submission of Special Panel Counsel V Chandrasekaran appearing for the Union Government and UPSC that the petition is contrary to Article 343 of the Constitution and the relief sought runs counter to the Official Languages Act, 1963.





The petitioner R Thiyagarajan had sought direction from the UPSC and Staff Selection Commission to conduct all examinations in the regional languages enlisted in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India.