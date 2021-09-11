Sat, Sep 11, 2021

Two school children drown in Krishna canal in Tiruvallur

Published: Sep 11,202104:10 PM

Vinayakar Chathurthi ended on a sad note for the residents of Sevvapet in Tiruvallur district as two children aged 13 and 12 drowned in the Krishna canal in the Sirukadal area on Friday.

Representative Image
Chennai:
Among the deceased, K Shyam Vignesh (13) was a Class 8 student, while P Monish of the same locality was a Class 7 student, said police.

The two children who were playing on Siru kadal road in Sevvapet slipped and fell into the Krishna river around 5.30 pm.

On information, Sevvapet police and fire-rescue personnel rushed to the spot and searched for the missing boys, their bodies were retrieved one after another between 9 pm and 11 pm.

Sevvapet police have registered a case about the accident and further investigation is on. Shyam Ganesh's father Krishnamurthy is a railway staff and Monish's father Purushothaman is a sales executive, said police.

