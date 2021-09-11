Two school children drown in Krishna canal in Tiruvallur

Chennai :

Among the deceased, K Shyam Vignesh (13) was a Class 8 student, while P Monish of the same locality was a Class 7 student, said police.





The two children who were playing on Siru kadal road in Sevvapet slipped and fell into the Krishna river around 5.30 pm.





On information, Sevvapet police and fire-rescue personnel rushed to the spot and searched for the missing boys, their bodies were retrieved one after another between 9 pm and 11 pm.





Sevvapet police have registered a case about the accident and further investigation is on. Shyam Ganesh's father Krishnamurthy is a railway staff and Monish's father Purushothaman is a sales executive, said police.