History-sheeter hacked to death in Chennai

Chennai :

29-year-old Ramesh of Kasimedu is on conditional bail. He has murder and attempt to murder cases against him. After being released on conditional bail, Ramesh had to sign regularly in a Chennai police station.





Fearing attack from rivals, Ramesh vacated his residence in Kasimedu to live in a fishermen hamlet nearby Chengalpattu. He used to board a bus from Kadapaakkam on ECR road to Chennai.





On early Saturday morning while he was waiting for the bus, a group of unidentified armed men got down from the car and charged at Ramesh, hacking him to death.





The alarmed neighbourhood picketed the crime scene, learning of this the Soonambedu police rushed to the spot and quelled the disturbed crowd. Ramesh's mortal remains were sent to Chengalpattu GH for autopsy.





Police suspect the handiwork of Ramesh's rival gangs and the CCTV footage of the area is being examined.