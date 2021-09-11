Transgender clinic at RGGGH reopened, Tamil Nadu tells HC

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu before whom a plea in such regard came closed the petition on recording the status report filed by the Dean of the hospital indicating that the speciality clinic has opened and it is functioning on and from August 6, 2021 and it will continue to function on all Fridays as per the original schedule.





“The status report also indicates that transgender persons above the age of 18 years do not require parental approval for the gender-affirmation process. Thus, the other grievance of the petitioner is also taken care of that if the concerned person is or appears to be above 18 years of age, parental approval or parents accompanying the person would not be necessary,” the bench recorded in its order.





The Petitioner Sivakumar TD had sought for a direction to the Government of Tamil Nadu to immediately re-open the speciality Transgender Clinic at RGGGH and also direct the hospital authorities to ensure that transgender persons who are of legal major age (above 18) are not asked to bring their parents or furnish parental approval for the gender-affirmation process.