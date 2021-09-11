Ensure rightful people are benefited under MGNREGA: Madras HC

Chennai :

Based on a plea that the list of beneficiaries chosen for the undertaking certain work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) in Perambalur District is faulty, the Madras high court has sought the authorities to be vigilant and ensure that the entire process is transparent so that the rightful persons are afforded the benefit and the selection is not arbitrary or guided by extraneous considerations.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu made the observation on a plea which contended that despite the entire selection list being annulled based on a previous petition moved, the further selection list issued by the Perambaulur district collector is equally flawed.





However, the bench on observing that ordinarily, the Writ Court should not go into disputed facts and at any rate it may not be convenient for the Writ Court to assess whether a particular person was entitled to be included in the list of beneficiaries or another ought to have been included ahead of the former, allowed the petitioner to carry a detailed representation to the Collector of Perambalur indicating the grievances or possible grounds of disqualification of the individuals named in the selection list.





“The petitioner should not make any vague or general allegation, but should indicate specifics pertaining to individuals. Such representation may be carried to the relevant District Collector within a period of three weeks from date,” the bench held.





The bench also sought the District Collector to inquire into the grounds indicated by the petitioner and, upon notice to the persons likely to be affected by the Collector's order, take immediate appropriate steps in accordance with law so as to ensure that unworthy candidates are not selected ahead of those more deserving in accordance with the parameters relevant.





“The reasoned decision of the Collector on the petitioner's representation should be reached to the petitioner within ten weeks,” the bench added.