Gold worth Rs 1.4 crore seized at Chennai Airport, 2 arrested

Chennai :

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) received a tip-off that a large quantity of gold was being smuggled to Chennai from abroad.





A search was conducted following which 14 suspects were detained and a thorough search was conducted on their belongings.





Chinna Rasu (38) of Trichy and Mohammad Zulauddin (35) of Ramanathapuram, who arrived on 2 different flights from Dubai were found to have hidden gold bars weighing 3 kg in secret compartments in the trolley.





Apart from the 3 kg gold confiscation, it was also found that a few passengers possessed gold in small quantities. After they paid taxes, they were given back to the passengers.