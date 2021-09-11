Gold worth Rs 1.4 crore seized at Chennai Airport, 2 arrested

DRI officials seized 3 kg of gold worth Rs 1.4 crore smuggled from Dubai to Chennai on 2 flights and arrested 2 smugglers who are the natives of Trichy and Ramanathapuram.
Chennai:
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) received a tip-off that a large quantity of gold was being smuggled to Chennai from abroad.
A search was conducted following which 14 suspects were detained and a thorough search was conducted on their belongings.
Chinna Rasu (38) of Trichy and Mohammad Zulauddin (35) of Ramanathapuram, who arrived on 2 different flights from Dubai were found to have hidden gold bars weighing 3 kg in secret compartments in the trolley.
Apart from the 3 kg gold confiscation, it was also found that a few passengers possessed gold in small quantities. After they paid taxes, they were given back to the passengers.
